Tess Daly Vernon Kay Announce Separation After 23 Years

TV presenter Tess Daly, 57, and Radio 2 DJ Vernon Kay, 51, have announced their separation after 23 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, confirmed the split in a joint statement expressing mutual respect and care.

Mutual Decision Revealed

In their statement, the pair said the decision to part ways was “not an easy choice” but was made with mutual understanding and a focus on what is best for both.

Committed To Family

They emphasised their continued commitment to their roles as loving and supportive parents, which remain their top priority despite the separation.

No Third Parties Involved

The couple insisted there were no other parties involved in their decision and requested privacy as they go through this transition together.

End To Public Comments

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay confirmed they will not make any further public comments regarding their separation.