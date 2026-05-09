Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

Dorset Police have opened an investigation after a woman in her 40s was reportedly raped on Boscombe Beach, Bournemouth. The incident occurred at around 10pm on Thursday, May 7, 2026, prompting a strong police response in the area.

Emergency Police Response

Officers quickly established a cordon on the sand near Boscombe Pier to preserve the scene and allow specially trained detectives to interview the victim and gather evidence.

Increased Patrols on the Waterfront

Police were seen patrolling the Boscombe waterfront on Friday, reassuring residents and beachgoers with a heightened presence as the investigation continues.

No Suspect Details Released

So far, no arrests have been made and Dorset Police have not released any descriptions of the alleged attacker, emphasising their ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect.