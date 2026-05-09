Roman Lavrynovych, a 22-year-old Ukrainian, has admitted to setting fire to the former Prime Minister’s old car in north london/">London last May after being threatened by a powerful Russian-speaking figure known as El Money. The arson was part of a series of attacks, including two on buildings linked to Sir Keir Starmer, with Lavrynovych accepting £3,000 in cryptocurrency for the job.

Threat From El Money

Lavrynovych told the Old Bailey he initially refused the task but changed his mind after El Money threatened him, saying he knew where Lavrynovych and his family lived. The defendant described El Money as a “person in power” with possible political connections, which increased the pressure on him to comply.

Details Of The Attack

The attack took place on May 8, 2025, when Lavrynovych set fire to the Prime Minister’s former Toyota. Despite instructions to break a car window and use a flammable mixture, he opted to pour liquid on the vehicle and ignite it with paper and a lighter to avoid attracting attention. The fire caught instantly on his first attempt, marking his first experience with arson.

Previous Jobs For El Money

Before the arson, Lavrynovych had carried out other illegal acts for El Money due to financial struggles. These included spraying racist graffiti on an Islamic community centre in south London in December 2024 and being asked to put up inflammatory posters linking mosques with crime in Southall, which he refused.

Changing Tactics And Pressure

While previous jobs could be declined without issue, Lavrynovych said El Money’s approach became more threatening regarding the car-burning task. The defendant admitted he felt genuine fear for his and his family’s safety, which played a central role in his decision to carry out the arson. The trial at the Old Bailey is ongoing.