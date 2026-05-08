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Man and Woman Charged Over Death of Newborn in Salisbury

Man and Woman Charged Over Death of Newborn in Salisbury

Jamie Fulford, 26, and Sophie Egerton, 22, both from Salisbury, Wiltshire, have been charged following the death of their four-week-old baby boy in September 2022. Wiltshire Police confirmed the infant was admitted to hospital with serious injuries on 1 September and died on 9 September 2022.

Charges Announced

Fulford faces charges of murder and causing or allowing the death or harm of a child. Egerton is charged with causing or allowing the death or harm of a child. Both are set to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court.

Timeline Of Tragic Events

  • 1 September 2022: Baby admitted to hospital with serious injuries.
  • 9 September 2022: Infant passes away after eight days in hospital.

Police Statement

Wiltshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the baby’s injuries and death, emphasising the gravity of the case and the ongoing legal process.

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