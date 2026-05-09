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FIRE ALERT E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

London Fire Brigade was called to a fire in Perivale just after midnight today, mobilising four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Ealing, Wembley and Northolt stations. The blaze, believed to have started due to a faulty lithium battery on an e-scooter, severely damaged half of a first-floor flat in a four-storey block, destroying the front door and communal landing.

Swift Evacuation Saves Lives

Thanks to smoke alarms alerting residents, two adults and two children escaped the flat before firefighters arrived. Another two adults from a neighbouring flat evacuated and climbed onto scaffolding, where fire crews guided them to safety. The entire operation was declared over by 1:59am.

Hospitalisations From Smoke Inhalation

Four adults and two children were taken to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation treatment following the fire.

Safety Warnings On E-bike And

The fire brigade highlighted the dangers of storing e-bikes and e-scooters near escape routes such as hallways or front doors. They recommend keeping these vehicles in rooms where doors can be closed to contain any fire and to immediately call 999 if a fire starts.

Importance Of Working Smoke Detectors

This incident underscores the critical role smoke alarms play in early fire detection and safe evacuation. Residents are urged to test their smoke detectors regularly and ensure alarms are installed in every room where fires can start, using heat alarms in kitchens and bathrooms. For detailed advice on safely buying, charging, and storing e-bikes and e-scooters, visit London Fire Brigade’s safety guide.

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