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VIRCUS SCARE Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

A third British national is feared to have contracted hantavirus following an outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, which made a stop at the remote Atlantic island Tristan da Cunha in mid-April. Two other British men have already been confirmed with the disease, including one evacuated to a hospital in the Netherlands, where he remains stable, and a British doctor currently in intensive care in South Africa. In total, five cases have been confirmed with at least three deaths linked to the outbreak.

Ship To Dock In Tenerife

The MV Hondius is scheduled to dock in Tenerife, Canary Islands, on Sunday. Spanish authorities are preparing to disembark approximately 140 passengers and crew members. Those onboard will be tested for hantavirus, and anyone testing negative without symptoms will be flown home the same day. Plans for a dedicated repatriation flight for British citizens are being organised.

Authorities Track Early Passengers

Passengers who left the ship before the outbreak was detected are being tracked by health officials worldwide. Both the UK and US governments are coordinating repatriation efforts for their citizens. The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirms the risk to the general public remains low, while monitoring continues for those exposed.

Canary Islands Official Urges Cooperation

The President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, expressed his concern but urged collaboration after being overruled by the Spanish courts over the ship’s docking. He emphasised the importance of ensuring the smooth operation of passenger transfer and minimising their time in the islands to protect local residents.

Ongoing Monitoring Of Passengers

The WHO has reported that the remaining passengers onboard MV Hondius are not showing symptoms. Exposed individuals are required to self-isolate with daily temperature and symptom checks for 42 days, supported by national health authorities. Contact points have been established should any develop signs of illness.

Repatriation Of Victims

South African officials confirmed the repatriation of a Dutch woman who died after contracting hantavirus. Her body has been returned to the Netherlands on a KLM flight. Posthumous tests confirmed her infection. It is currently unclear if her husband, aged 70, who also died during the outbreak, has been repatriated.

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