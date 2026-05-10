Taxpayers Fund £1,915 for Cremation of Soham Murderer Ian Huntley

The Ministry of Justice has spent nearly £2,000 of public funds on the cremation of Ian Huntley, the convicted Soham murderer, following an alleged assault at HMP Frankland in February.

Breakdown Of Funeral Costs

£625 for professional funeral services

£585 for a direct unattended cremation

£275 for body transfer from hospital

£265 for a biodegradable jute coffin

£100 for staff attendance and supervision

£65 for a cremation casket

Moj Funeral Payment Policy

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that these payments cover basic funeral costs for prisoners. Payments are made directly to funeral directors and exclude extras like wakes, headstones, or burial plots.

Cost-efficient Coffin Choice

Reports reveal the biodegradable jute coffin was selected as the most cost-effective option available, reflecting MoJ’s approach to managing funeral expenses for inmates.

Background On Ian Huntley

Huntley was serving life sentences for the 2002 murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. His death followed an attack inside HMP Frankland prison earlier this year.