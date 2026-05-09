Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

Last night at 9.28pm on Friday 8 May, Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were called out by HM Coastguard to assist in the search for a missing person in the waters near Gosport. The mission involved a large-scale operation with multiple agencies working together to locate the individual.

Coastguard And Lifeboats Deploy

The Gosport Lifeboat “Joan Dora Fuller” and the Ian Fuller Inshore Lifeboat were both tasked to respond swiftly. Their crews coordinated efforts alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the Coastguard helicopter, Coastguard Rescue Teams, and the RNLI Portsmouth Lifeboat to cover a wide search area extensively.

Shoreline And Welfare Checks

As the search intensified through the night, rescue teams not only scanned open waters but also conducted welfare checks. Lifeboat crew on land joined local police in Stokes Bay, utilising night vision equipment to comb the shoreline for any sign of the missing person.

Overnight Commitment

The operation continued into the early hours, with crews remaining at the station until approximately 3.40am. After being stood down at 02:41, they ensured all lifeboats were refuelled, checked, and ready to be redeployed if needed, demonstrating a dedicated and professional response throughout the incident.