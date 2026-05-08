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TERROR SENTANCE Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

A 23-year-old Birmingham man has been jailed for six years after admitting terrorism offences for supporting the Islamic State group online. Musa Abdrabba, from Newport Road, pleaded guilty to two charges of belonging to a proscribed organisation following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

Targeted Arrest In Sparkhill

Police arrested Abdrabba in Percy Road, Sparkhill, in October 2023. Officers seized three mobile phones, which contained violent ISIS propaganda and bomb-making instructions.

Online Isis Media Activist

Between January and October 2023, Abdrabba used an alias to translate social media posts, create content, and advise ISIS supporters on avoiding detection by authorities.

Police Statement On Radicalisation

Detective Chief Superintendent Alison Hurst said Abdrabba had no regard for the impact of his extremist propaganda, which glorified ISIS and could radicalise others in local communities.

Public Role In Terror Combat

West Midlands Police highlighted that thousands of public reports each year help officers tackle the terrorist threat and remove dangerous material from circulation.

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