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Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

A 39-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after sexually assaulting three British women inside Plush Nightclub in Oxford during the early hours of 17 January 2025. Hussein Almiyyahi, who arrived in the UK earlier that year and was accommodated at the Holiday Inn asylum hotel on Grenoble Road, was arrested following intervention from nightclub bouncers and a police investigation.

Attacks Inside Plush Nightclub

The assaults occurred between 12:40am and 1:45am at Plush, where Almiyyahi targeted three women. The first victim was assaulted while dancing, with Almiyyahi reaching between her legs. He then assaulted a second woman, a friend of the first. The third, an A-level student, was attacked twice despite resisting, leaving her visibly upset.

Rapid Police Response

Bouncers alerted police immediately after intervening. All three victims identified Almiyyahi, who denied the charges, claiming mistaken identity. However, the jury found him guilty of four counts of sexual assault at Oxford Crown Court.

Court Sentence And Judicial Remarks

On 5 May, Judge Ian Pringle KC sentenced Almiyyahi to one year in prison and placed him on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. The judge described the offences as totally unacceptable. Defence counsel noted Almiyyahi’s remorse for his actions.

Debate On Asylum And Public

The case has raised concerns about asylum system management and public safety. Critics argue that such incidents highlight risks related to immigration controls and the need for greater protection for British women in public venues.

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