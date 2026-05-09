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CRIME CRACKDOWN Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

Hampshire Police’s Country Watch Rural Crime Task Force, along with the western Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, Roads Policing Unit, Commercial Vehicle Unit, DVSA and Data Tag, carried out stop checks on vehicles transporting plant and farm machinery at the DVSA site near the M3 in Chilcomb on 7 May 2026. These efforts target the rising issue of stolen agricultural machinery, which affects rural communities across Hampshire and the UK. Between June 2025 and March 2026, the task force recovered goods worth approximately £574,550, including £463,300 of stolen plant and farm equipment.

Focused Stop Checks

During Thursday’s operation, over 30 vehicles towing heavy loads were inspected, and more than 20 pieces of plant and agricultural machinery were examined. Officers collaborated with Data Tag representatives to verify equipment identities. No stolen machinery was found in this latest sweep.

Recent Arrests

While no stolen equipment was recovered, two men aged 35 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of drug driving. The operation follows recent actions including vehicle checks in March and multiple warrants executed in southampton/" title="Southampton" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Southampton on 6 May, which led to five arrests related to a £500,000 organised burglary conspiracy.

Ongoing Rural Crime Battle

Hampshire Police urge rural communities to report suspicious activity, including descriptions of people or vehicles, and abandoned or burnt-out vehicles left on farmland. Information can be reported via www.hampshire.police.uk or by calling 101. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. Dial 999 in emergencies or if a crime is in progress.

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