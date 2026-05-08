Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

Three suspects have appeared in Warwick Crown Court accused of murdering Thomas Niven, 37, whose body was found in a wheelie bin at Cashs Park, Coventry, on March 13. The charges follow a major police investigation into the shocking discovery.

Court Appearance Today

Tammy Sturdy, 45, Camron Sturdy, 21, and Shane Turkington, 37, were formally charged and appeared at court this afternoon. None of the defendants entered pleas during the brief hearing.

Trial And Custody Details

A provisional trial date has been set for March 8, 2027, with a pre-trial review scheduled for August 14 at the same court. All three accused were remanded in custody ahead of the trial proceedings.

Sturdy Court

The discovery of Thomas Niven’s body in a wheelie bin sparked an extensive investigation by local police, focusing on uncovering the circumstances around his death. The court proceedings mark a significant step forward in the case.