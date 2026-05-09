Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

Coastguard and ambulance crews stood by as the tide submerged Saffron Cole-Nottage, 32, on February 2, 2025, after her head became trapped between rocks on The Esplanade in Lowestoft, Suffolk. An inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard emergency responders did not act immediately due to a lack of protective equipment and unclear communication, contributing to the delay in rescuing the mother.

Rescue Delayed By Lack Of

Richard Lark, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service watch manager, revealed ambulance staff refused to approach Ms Cole-Nottage because they were not wearing protective clothing. Two Coast Guard members arrived but also lacked PPE, resulting in no initial rescue attempt while the tide rose.

Confusion Among Emergency Services

Emergency responders on scene expressed uncertainty about who was leading the rescue. Non-uniformed police officers were present, but no cordon was established. Firefighters only became fully engaged after arriving minutes later, despite Ms Cole-Nottage being conscious and responsive for at least ten minutes beforehand.

Firefighters Step In To Rescue

After arriving at 8.22pm, firefighters quickly freed Ms Cole-Nottage from the rocks within minutes and started CPR. Firefighter Jason Wilkins testified they initially hesitated due to a lack of equipment, but agreed a rescue effort was necessary once on scene. The ambulance crew remained on the upper promenade, reluctant to descend to the casualty.

Communication Failures Highlighted

Call handlers and control room supervisors acknowledged that unclear requests delayed the fire service. Fire and ambulance services operated on assumptions rather than direct instructions, with ambulance control occasionally notifying fire teams without confirming their need. The Coast Guard was eventually designated the lead agency.

Family Thanks Fire Service Efforts

Ms Cole-Nottage’s partner publicly thanked Suffolk Fire and Rescue for their rapid and dedicated rescue attempts, praising their treatment of Saffron as a rescue effort rather than a casualty recovery. The inquest continues as authorities review response procedures.