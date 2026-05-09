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FIRE ALERT luewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

luewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

Shoppers were evacuated from Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford on May 9 after a fire broke out in a business unit. Police and fire crews responded swiftly at around 3:45pm to secure the area and protect the public.

Rapid Emergency Action

Firefighters tackled the blaze with police support. A safety cordon was set up on the upper level between Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Next, restricting access while crews worked.

Injuries Avoided

No injuries have been reported. After firefighters brought the fire under control, the cordon was lifted and the centre returned to normal operations.

Fire Cause Under Investigation

The origin of the fire remains unclear. Authorities are conducting inquiries to establish how the incident started.

Full Reopening Confirmed

Following thorough safety checks, Bluewater reopened fully to staff and shoppers, with no further disruption expected. This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

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