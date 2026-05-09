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Man Stabbed in Non-Life-Threatening Attack at Croydon Restaurant

  The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service responded to a stabbing at a restaurant on Derby Road, Croydon, on Friday 9 May at 11:14am. A 36-year-old man suffered stab wounds and was taken to the hospital with injuries confirmed as non-life-threatening. He remains under medical care.

Rapid Emergency Response

Emergency services arrived swiftly after being alerted. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to the hospital.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

No arrests have been made so far. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the stabbing.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 2871/9May, to assist with the investigation.

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