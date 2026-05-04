Teenager Who Killed Man in Elgin Freed Just 18 Months After Jail

A 17-year-old teenager convicted of killing Keith Rollinson, 58, in a brutal attack at a bus station in Elgin has been released from prison just 18 months after being jailed. The violent assault occurred in February 2024 after Mr Rollinson, a Stagecoach bus driver and former RAF serviceman, refused to let the intoxicated teenager onto the bus.

Fatal Attack Sparks Outrage

The youth headbutted and repeatedly punched Mr Rollinson, who later died from cardiac arrest in hospital. Initially charged with murder, the young man pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and was sentenced to four years and four months in November 2024.

Early Release Stuns Widow

Despite the sentence, early release policies meant his free return to the streets this year. Mr Rollinson’s widow Sue has publicly voiced her heartbreak and disappointment, expressing on BBC Radio Scotland that she feels justice has not been served.

Political Backlash Over Justice System

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay condemned the release, sharing Sue’s concerns on social media. He criticised the SNP’s justice system, highlighting the controversy over the killer receiving a free bus pass and the perceived leniency of sentencing.

Legacy Of The Victim

Keith Rollinson had served with the RAF before working for Stagecoach for about a year. His death has left a profound impact on his family and the local community, who continue to call for tougher measures against violent offenders.