Joseph Cox jailed for intentional strangulation of woman in Suffolk

A 31-year-old man, Joseph Cox, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to intentionally strangling a woman in Suffolk. Cox, formerly from Clare, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on 28 April, where he was also given a 15-year restraining order. The charges follow a police investigation into violence against women, with the case highlighting ongoing efforts to tackle abuse in the region.

Sentence Details

Joseph Cox admitted charges of intentional strangulation and witness intimidation. However, he denied earlier charges, including two counts of assault by beating, stalking, and criminal damage, which were subsequently left to lie on file. His sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court marks a significant step in holding offenders accountable.

Police Praise Victim

PC Aaron Bean from the West Response Investigation Team described Cox as manipulative, noting his attempts to intimidate the victim and evade police by travelling out of the county. PC Bean commended the victim for her bravery in pursuing justice and emphasised the police’s commitment to supporting victims and prosecuting violence against women.

Support For Victims

Authorities urge anyone suffering from domestic abuse to come forward. Suffolk Constabulary has specially trained officers dedicated to assisting victims with sensitivity and compassion. Victims are encouraged to contact the police or call the Suffolk Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0800 977 5690.

Further Help Available

A full list of support organisations can be found here. Additional advice and resources are also available on the Suffolk Constabulary domestic abuse page.