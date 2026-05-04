Curtis Harrison jailed for high-speed police chase in Chippenham

A 27-year-old man from Odd Down, Curtis Harrison, has been jailed after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase through residential streets in Chippenham on the evening of September 13. Police officers attempted to stop him, but Harrison fled in his Ford Focus before abandoning the vehicle and running on foot.

High-speed Escape Attempt

Harrison failed to stop when signalled by police, instead accelerating around the town, putting other road users at risk. His reckless driving prompted a pursuit through populated residential areas, raising serious safety concerns.

Legal Outcome At Swindon Crown

At Swindon Crown Court on May 1, Harrison pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without proper insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Multiple Driving Offences

In addition to the high-speed chase, Harrison’s record included multiple motoring offences related to insurance and licensing. The court’s sentence reflected the seriousness of these combined breaches and the threat posed to public safety.

Police Appeal For Road Safety

Following the case, local police emphasised the dangers of reckless driving in residential areas and urged motorists to comply with officers’ signals to stop. This pursuit serves as a reminder of the risks to communities when drivers ignore the law.