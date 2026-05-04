U.S. Secret Service Shot Fired Near White House Washington DC

U.S. Secret Service officers responded to an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue, Washington D.C., earlier today. One individual was shot by law enforcement, with their condition currently unknown. Emergency crews remain on scene advising the public to avoid the area.

Scene Under Lockdown

The Secret Service has secured the scene amid ongoing investigations. Traffic and pedestrian access around the White House area have been restricted to ensure safety and facilitate emergency response.

Details Remain Sparse

Authorities have not released further information regarding the circumstances behind the shooting or the identity of the individual involved. Official updates are awaited as investigations continue.

Public Safety Alert

The agency urges locals and visitors to steer clear of the vicinity while police and emergency personnel manage the incident. No additional suspects or threats have been reported at this time.

Secret Service Statement