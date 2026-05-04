Man Arrested in Merseyside After Handgun Incident in Rock Ferry

Merseyside Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Wirral on Monday afternoon following reports of a firearm incident in Rock Ferry. Officers were called just before 2pm to Ward Grove after witnesses saw a man exit a block of flats holding a handgun before retreating inside, while two other males fled the scene.

Firearm Seized On Site

Police promptly attended the location and recovered the firearm involved. The man is currently in custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear, pending further questioning.

Police Appeal For Information

Insp Mike Astbury emphasised the risks that firearms pose to communities, saying: “We all know too well the devastation that one firearm can cause in our communities, and we use all available powers to target and bring to justice those who supply, store, possess and use firearms.”

Community Support Urged

Insp Astbury urged local residents to help police by reporting information about anyone storing weapons to ensure they are removed from the streets.

How To Report