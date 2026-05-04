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BURNT TOAST Firefighters Battle Major Blaze at Burnley Warburtons Factory

Firefighters Battle Major Blaze at Burnley Warburtons Factory

Fire crews from across Lancashire were called to tackle a significant fire at the Warburtons factory on Billington Road in Burnley this afternoon. Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the incident began at 2:45pm, with twelve fire engines currently deployed to contain the blaze.

Large Fire Response

Firefighters are working urgently to control the commercial property fire. The scale of the response highlights the seriousness of the incident and the challenges posed by the factory environment.

Public Safety Advice

Authorities have urged residents and commuters to keep windows and doors closed if they detect smoke. This precaution aims to reduce the impact of smoke inhalation during firefighting operations.

Avoid The Area

Emergency services are advising the public to stay clear of Billington Road and the surrounding area to avoid interfering with firefighting operations and to ensure safety.

Ongoing Incident

Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service continues to monitor the situation closely. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

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