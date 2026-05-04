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HANDGRENADE Bristol Sterncourt Road Explosion Kills Two in Suspicious Blast

Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

  Two people died, and three others were injured after a “suspicious” explosion tore through a home on Sterncourt Road, Frenchay, Bristol, at around 6:30am on Sunday. Avon and Somerset Police led the major incident response, confirming the blast was linked to a domestic-related call earlier that morning.

Fatal Explosion Shakes Bristol

Emergency services descended on the property following reports of a domestic incident just minutes before the explosion. A man, a woman, and a child who were inside the same house but sustained minor injuries were treated in the hospital and have since been discharged.

Police Search Linked Property

Officers completed searches at a Speedwell address connected to the man who died. The force confirmed the explosion is being treated as suspicious but is not linked to terrorism. No further suspects are being sought, and the surrounding area suffered limited damage.

Neighbours Recall Grenade Rumour

Local resident Wayne Smith speculated the blast involved a grenade, although police have yet to confirm the cause. Neighbours revealed the female victim had recently relocated to the terraced property to escape an ex-partner, highlighting the domestic context.

Community Mourns Victims

Friends paid tribute to the woman who died, describing her as “the most amazing woman I’ve ever known”. She had recently spoken about feeling “safe and free” away from her former partner. Specialist officers are supporting the families of the deceased as the investigation continues.

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