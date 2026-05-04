Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

Chirayu Rana, 35, a former JPMorgan banker facing allegations of sexual harassment against a senior executive, falsely told his employer his father had died to secure three months of paid bereavement leave. During this time, Rana was preparing his sexual harassment lawsuit against JPMorgan and Lorna Hajdini, his alleged abuser. However, Rana’s father, Chaitanya Rana, is very much alive and has publicly supported his son despite the scandal.

Bereavement Leave Deception

Rana falsely claimed his father had passed away, securing extended paid leave to work on his legal case. Despite this serious falsehood, his father expressed surprise and support when contacted by the media, saying, “He’s my son. He’s a good guy.” The deception raises questions about Rana’s credibility amid his ongoing legal battles.

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Details

Rana’s complaint, filed under the pseudonym “John Doe” in New York County Supreme Court, accuses Lorna Hajdini of drugging him with Rohypnol and Viagra, forcing him into humiliating acts and threatening his career if he refused. The lawsuit alleges multiple coercive sexual acts over an extended period.

Investigation Contradicts Claims

JPMorgan’s internal probe found no evidence to support Rana’s accusations. Notably, the investigation revealed that Rana and Hajdini were in separate reporting lines with different managing directors, undermining the claim of direct workplace control or threat.

Legal Uncertainty Ahead

Rana has withdrawn his complaint for corrections, leaving his next move unclear. Observers speculate a possible counterclaim from JPMorgan amid this contentious dispute. With his credibility in question, the case remains highly uncertain as it develops in the New York courts.