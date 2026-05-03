Eastham Man Jailed 48 Months for Drugs After Portugal Arrest

Edward Attah, 23, of Wood Heath Way, Eastham, was sentenced to 48 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on 30 April following his arrest in Portugal linked to significant drug offences.

Police Raid Uncovers Drugs

On 24 March 2023, officers observed suspicious behaviour at a Rock Ferry property. A man fled in a car as police approached, while a large cache of drugs, including cannabis resin and class A and B substances, was found in the garden.

Drugs And Weapons Seized

Upon entering the address, officers discovered a McDonald’s bag containing cocaine, several large bags of white powder, blocks of cannabis resin marked with luxury brand labels YSL and Dior, as well as machetes and a knuckle duster.

High Street Value Of Seized

Around 200g of cocaine, valued between £10,200 and £25,700, and 1.9kg of cannabis, worth up to £29,150, were seized during the operation. Attah was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply both class A cocaine and class B cannabis.

International Flight And Arrest

After the incident, Attah fled the UK, travelling through mainland Europe and the USA before flying to Mexico. He was eventually arrested in Portugal in February and returned to the UK via Heathrow Airport on 11 March.

Court Outcome And Guilty Plea

Attah pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences related to the arrest but did not attend his sentencing hearing in September 2024. He was subsequently sentenced to a four-year prison term.