British Transport Police confirmed the death of a 14-year-old girl following an incident on the train tracks in Shildon, County Durham. The emergency services were alerted at around 8am on Wednesday, 22 April. Paramedics attended, and the girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts, she passed away on the evening of Saturday, 2 May.

No Suspicious Circumstances

The British Transport Police have stated that the incident is not being treated as suspicious. The girl’s identity is being withheld out of respect for her family’s privacy, who are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Family Appeals For Privacy

The family expressed their sincerest gratitude to everyone who reached out to them following the tragedy. They have asked for privacy as they cope with their unimaginable loss.

Emergency Response Timeline