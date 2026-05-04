Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on a memorial wall in Golders Green, London. The arrests, made on 4 May in Romford, are linked to the Counter Terrorism Policing investigation following the fire at the wall on Limes Avenue on 27 April. Both suspects, a 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, remain in custody on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Key Arrests Made

Police detained the two suspects at a Romford address early Monday morning as part of an ongoing probe. A search of the premises is currently underway as officers gather further evidence in the investigation into the fire that damaged a politically significant memorial wall.

Memorial Targeted

The memorial wall in NW11 features images of protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian state in January. The fire was first reported to police around 19:30 on 27 April, approximately 19 hours after the incident occurred just after midnight.

Counter Terrorism Response

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, emphasised the commitment to safeguarding communities. Since a series of threats and attacks in northwest London, authorities have made 30 arrests with nine charges, including incidents like the March attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green.

Community Protection Efforts

The Metropolitan Police have significantly increased officer presence, including armed patrols and specialist Project Servator teams trained to identify potential threats. The public are urged to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing incident CAD 7308/27APR.