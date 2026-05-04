A 42-year-old man from Blackfield has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison for an unprovoked assault on a woman in Holbury that left her with serious injuries. Michael James Hitchcox appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on 24 April after pleading guilty to head-butting and punching a woman in her 20s.

Assault Details

The attack caused the victim to suffer actual bodily harm (ABH), including cuts to her lip. The serious nature of the assault led to a swift legal response.

Sentencing Outcome

In addition to imprisonment, Hitchcox received a two-year restraining order preventing contact with the victim. He was also ordered to pay £285 in compensation and court costs.

Additional Offences

Hitchcox’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points after admitting to driving without third-party insurance and violating licence conditions.