Green Party leader Zack Polanski has liked multiple social media posts alleging Sir Keir Starmer is financially influenced by Jewish donors, The Telegraph reveals. The posts appeared on the left-wing platform Bluesky within the past six months, intensifying the antisemitism crisis dogging the Greens ahead of the 7 May local elections.

Polanski’s Controversial Social Media Activity

Polanski’s verified Bluesky account engaged with posts questioning Starmer’s ties to “Zionist philanthropists.” One November 2025 post claimed: “Starmer and his corrupt Cabinet receive large sums of money from Zionist ‘philanthropists’ and private healthcare.” Another April 2026 post bluntly asked, “How much does Israel pay him?” Polanski’s was the only account to like this message.

Greens Downplay Allegations

A Green Party spokesperson defended Polanski, framing the posts as legitimate political critique. They argued he was highlighting Labour’s “close relationship with Israel” and accused Keir Starmer of supporting genocide — a stance described as more significant than simply liking social media posts.

Labour’s Strong Rebuttal

Labour condemned Polanski’s actions, accusing him of promoting “grim conspiracy theories” and declaring him unfit for high office. The party spokesperson said: “The Greens have backed antisemitic candidates and now Polanski is endorsing these theories online. He should be utterly ashamed.”

Wider Antisemitism Crisis In Greens

The controversy adds to mounting scrutiny over antisemitic remarks from Green candidates. Examples include posts calling attacks on synagogues “revenge” and derogatory comments about Jewish people. Two Lambeth candidates were arrested under the Public Order Act for suspected racial hatred offences. Meanwhile, Greens’ deputy leader Mothin Ali voiced concern over candidate suspensions and encouraged legal challenges.

Polanski’s Personal Perspective

Polanski, who is Jewish, has spoken openly about facing antisemitic abuse during his campaign, recounting an incident where he was targeted with a Nazi salute. He accused Starmer of using antisemitism claims to silence Israel critics, calling it a bizarre situation where a non-Jewish Prime Minister attacks a Jewish party leader on this issue.