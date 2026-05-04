Arson Fire Devastates Large Derelict House in Harlow

Thirty-five firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a large, well-developed fire that broke out last night in a derelict house in Harlow. The blaze was brought under control by 1:30am, with crews remaining overnight to deal with hotspots.

Massive Fire Response

The fire required a substantial emergency response with 35 firefighters attending the scene. The house was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived, indicating the intensity of the incident.

Overnight Operations

Two fire crews stayed on site into the early hours to fully extinguish lingering hotspots, ensuring the fire was completely out and preventing any flare-ups.

Deliberate Arson Confirmed

Following an investigation, fire officials confirmed the blaze was started deliberately, categorising the incident as arson. Authorities continue to assess the scene and gather evidence.