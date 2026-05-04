Man in 40s Dies in Three-Car Crash on Darlaston Road, Walsall

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s tragically died following a three-car crash on Darlaston Road, near Wellington Street in Pleck, Walsall, just before 7.15pm on 3 May.

Serious Collision Investigation Underway

The collision involved a black Mercedes, a yellow Skoda Octavia, and a white Kia. The man driving the Kia sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene. The force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is working to determine the full circumstances of the crash.

Drivers Cooperating With Police

Drivers of the other two vehicles remained at the scene and are assisting authorities with their enquiries.

Police Seek Witnesses And Dashcam

Police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward. Information can be emailed directly to [email protected].

Tributes And Support For Family

The police expressed condolences to the deceased’s loved ones, offering support during this difficult time.