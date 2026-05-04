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POLICE ACTION Mestafa Salim Charged With Assault After Bolton Incident

Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Mestafa Salim, born 18 October 1997 and currently of no fixed address, has been charged with common assault following an incident on Bury Road, Bolton on Saturday, 2 May. Police responded promptly to the scene, and Salim has now been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates on Monday, 4 May.

Police Action In Bolton

Officers attended the location after reports of an assault, leading to the swift arrest and charge of Mestafa Salim. The police response highlights ongoing efforts to tackle local disturbances.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Salim is set to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates tomorrow, where he will answer the charge of common assault. He remains in custody pending this hearing.

Community Impact

The incident has raised concerns in the Bolton area, with police emphasising the importance of maintaining public safety and addressing violent behaviour promptly.

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