Person Dies After Medical Emergency at Chatham Railway Station

A person has died at Chatham Railway Station in Kent after suffering a medical emergency on Friday, May 29. Emergency services, including British Transport Police and paramedics, were called shortly before 4pm following reports of a medical incident. Despite efforts, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, leading to the temporary suspension of train services through the station.

Emergency Response At Chatham

British Transport Police officers and paramedics attended the scene promptly after the call at approximately 15:30. Multiple emergency crews worked at Chatham Railway Station to assist the individual in distress.

Train Services Disrupted

Southeastern confirmed that train services were unable to call at Chatham station while emergency services were on site. The disruption affected passengers travelling across the Medway towns, with Arriva buses provided as an alternative to complete journeys during the suspension.

Death Not Suspicious

The British Transport Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “SECAmb were called at approx. 15:30 on Friday, 29 May to reports of a person in need of medical attention at Chatham Railway Station. Multiple crews attended the scene however, sadly a person was pronounced deceased.”

Station Reopens

Chatham Railway Station fully reopened at around 7pm, with train services resuming normal operations soon after, following the conclusion of the emergency response.