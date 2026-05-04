Police Conclude Crewe Property Search in Religious Group Abuse Probe

Cheshire Police have concluded searches at Webb House in Crewe as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery linked to the religious group Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light. The inquiry began in March 2026 following reports that serious offences took place in 2023 involving one female victim, a group member at the time.

Major Raids Conducted

On 29 April, officers executed three search warrants across Crewe, including Webb House, leading to the arrest of seven men and three women. All suspects were swiftly released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

Intensive Evidence Gathering

Police have since carried out detailed evidential searches at the property, completing these operations on 3 May. The site has now been released back to its residents, but all ten suspects remain under strict bail conditions barring them from returning to the location.

Focus on the Victim And Allegations

The serious allegations involve a single woman who suffered abuse while part of the religious group. Police are continuing inquiries to establish the full extent of the claimed offences and to ensure justice is served.