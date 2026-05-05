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TURKEY CHARGES British Couple Arrested in Turkey Over Cannabis Smuggling Charges

British Couple Held in Turkey Over Cannabis Smuggling Charges

A British couple, Holly Cooper from Coseley and Taylor Johnson from Wednesbury, both aged 20, were arrested by Turkish customs at Istanbul Airport on 26 April on suspicion of cannabis smuggling. They were stopped while trying to board a connecting flight from Thailand to London and have since appeared in an Istanbul court facing serious drug charges.

Severe Prison Sentences

Turkish law imposes harsh penalties for drug smuggling, with prison terms ranging from 10 to 30 years. The couple face a prolonged legal battle as their case moves through the Turkish judicial system.

Family Raise Concerns

Relatives say Cooper and Johnson are held in tough conditions and claim Johnson was assaulted while in custody. The family remains deeply worried about their treatment and prospects.

Legal Aid And Fundraising

The couple have court-appointed lawyers, but legal proceedings are expected to take months. Friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with legal costs, describing Johnson as “someone who would help anyone he could” and appealing for donations.

Uncertain Future Ahead

With the case ongoing and significant charges looming, the couple’s fate remains uncertain as loved ones await developments in a complex foreign legal system.

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Topics :Crime

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