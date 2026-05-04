A vigil was held on Saturday, 3 May in Rothley, the home village of Madeleine McCann, to mark 19 years since her disappearance. Supporters gathered alongside Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and their twins to show solidarity in the continued search for the missing child.

Community Comes Together

The outdoor event saw a large turnout, including local residents and well-wishers who united to support the McCann family and reinforce hope in finding Madeleine. The warm reception of the family highlighted the enduring public interest in the case.

Religious Leaders Message

The Reverend Rob Gladstone, vicar of Rothley Parish Church, addressed attendees, urging them to pray for Madeleine and other missing children. He called for strength and hope, especially for Kate and Gerry as they continue their search after nearly two decades.

Family’s Ongoing Appeal

In a social media message shared on the official Find Madeleine Facebook page, Kate and Gerry McCann expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from friends, family, the public, and police authorities. They emphasised their determination to find justice and keep Madeleine’s memory alive.

Unwavering Hope

“For Madeleine, who we love and miss every day, we will never give up,” the McCanns wrote.

The family’s message underscores the continuing investigation and their commitment to bringing clarity to the case that has captured national and international attention for 19 years.