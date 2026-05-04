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SKY SPECTACLE Rare Rainbow Cloud Stuns Indonesia Shuts Roads After Viral Video

Rare Rainbow Cloud Stops Traffic In Indonesia After Going Viral Online

A dazzling rainbow-coloured cloud formation briefly halted traffic in Jonggol, West Java, Indonesia, on Friday 1 May. Captured by a motorist on Jalan Jeprah, the spectacular natural event quickly went viral on TikTok and social media, drawing millions of views and causing local drivers to stop and film the rare sight.

Traffic Stopped By Rainbow Colours

The vibrant cloud display was so striking that it forced motorists to pause their journeys and capture the moment. Ahmad Baehaqy Pratama, a 21-year-old witness, described seeing rainbow hues in the sky despite no rainfall in town at the time.

Global Reaction To Viral Footage

The video, originally posted by Indonesian TikTok user @sipa4502 and shared by The Weather Channel, amassed 57 million views worldwide. Spectators compared it to the “rainbow road” from the Mario Kart video game, while others speculated the image was artificially created—claims meteorologists quickly dismissed.

Scientific Explanation From Meteorologists

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed the phenomenon as natural cloud iridescence. Acting Director Ida Pramuwardani explained it occurs when sunlight diffracts through water droplets and ice crystals in the atmosphere, specifically involving towering cumulus clouds partially obscuring a rainbow behind them.

Not A Sign Of Storms

BMKG reassured the public that this colourful display does not predict severe weather but simply signals local rain chances. Pramuwardani emphasised, “This phenomenon is not a direct sign of an impending storm, but rather indicates the growth of convective clouds and the possibility of local rain in the area.”

Rarity And Public Scepticism

While iridescent clouds are common, the brightness and vividness that lit up Jonggol’s skies at midday is far less frequent and highly photogenic. Public scepticism about the footage reflects growing concerns over fake or AI-modified images, but experts confirm the display is a genuine and spectacular atmospheric spectacle.

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