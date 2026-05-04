A man has been charged with two counts of rape following an attack on a woman in Byron Park, Wealdstone. Police were alerted to the incident on the evening of Friday 1 May, with officers attending the scene at 5:07pm on Saturday 2 May. The suspect was arrested the next day and charged on Monday 4 May.

Rapid Police Arrest

Following urgent investigations, the man, identified as Ganesalingham, was arrested in the Harrow area on Sunday 3 May. He was formally charged the next morning, demonstrating swift police action.

Magistrates Court Hearing

Ganesalingham appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 May where he was remanded in custody. His full trial is scheduled for Harrow Crown Court on 1 June.

Wealdstone Safety Alert

The attack has raised local safety concerns in Wealdstone. Police continue their inquiries and urge anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.