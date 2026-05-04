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PLANE DRUNK British Airways Cabin Crew Fired for Being Nearly Eight Times Over Alcohol Limit

BA Stewardess Booted from £2,000-a-Night Maldives Resort After Boozy Balcony Brawl

A British Airways flight attendant with 37 years of service was dismissed and fined after being caught almost eight times over the legal alcohol limit while working a Malaga to Heathrow flight last month. Deborah Merritt, 59, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, was arrested at Heathrow Airport after fellow crew members noticed her unsteady behaviour on board the Airbus A320.

In-flight Sobriety Breach

Merritt was taken off duty mid-flight and restrained in a seat for the remainder of the journey. A breathalyser test on landing showed she had 70 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, far exceeding the UK crew limit of nine micrograms. A subsequent test recorded 52 micrograms, and she was later admitted to a drink-related offence at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

Personal Struggles Revealed

Her defence barrister revealed Merritt had consumed several bottles of wine the previous evening to cope with family stress, mistakenly believing the alcohol would leave her system before flying. This came despite her otherwise unblemished record throughout nearly four decades at British Airways.

Consequences At British Airways

Despite her long service, BA terminated Merritt’s employment following her arrest. She expressed devastation in court, saying: “I’m devastated I won’t be able to do this job again.”

Strict Aviation Alcohol Rules

UK aviation laws impose strict alcohol limits on flight crew to ensure passenger safety and proper decision-making in emergencies. The case highlights the pressures cabin crew face and the potential risks when issues like stress and alcohol go unaddressed.

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