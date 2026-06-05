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CROSSBOW ATTACK Man Arrested After Crossbow Attack Injures Security Guard at University of Surrey

Man Arrested After Crossbow Attack Injures Security Guard at University of Surrey

A man has been arrested after a security guard in his 50s was seriously injured in a crossbow attack at the University of Surrey’s Manor Park campus in Guildford on Thursday morning. Surrey Police detained a 21-year-old Saudi national on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at 9.50am. Students sheltered in their rooms as officers confirmed no further suspects are being sought.

Shock On Campus

Students described a tense atmosphere as they locked themselves inside amid confusion and fear. “I had no idea what was going on, it was really frightening,” one student told The Sun.

Attack Details

The suspect had stayed overnight in a student’s room, breaching university rules. When confronted by the security guard, he fired the crossbow three times, hitting the guard twice. Witnesses heard cries for help and rushed to assist.

Heroic Aid

A second-year economics student, Aaron E, nearby at the time, rushed to help the wounded guard. He administered first aid and kept him calm until paramedics arrived. Aaron noted the crossbow appeared newly bought, with its box left at the scene.

Police Update

Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen said: “We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.” The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Call For Information

Surrey Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, quoting reference PR/45260065706, or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers. The University of Surrey confirmed the injured guard is receiving medical treatment.

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Topics :Crime

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