Sudanese Ex-Police Charged Over Belfast Knife Attack Via Irish Border

Hadi Alodid, 30, a former Sudanese police officer, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon following a knife attack in Belfast earlier this year. Alodid entered the UK in February 2023 via the Irish border after fleeing Sudan’s civil war and claiming asylum. Police are cracking down on security concerns linked to cross-border entry routes.

Former Sudanese Officer

Born in Saudi Arabia to a prominent family from Karima, northern Sudan, Alodid served in the Khartoum police before escaping the escalating conflict. His background adds a complex layer to the asylum claim and subsequent violent offence.

Entry Through the Irish Border

Alodid flew from Paris to Dublin Airport, then crossed into Northern Ireland by bus, circumventing usual UK border controls. Upon arrival in Belfast, he applied for asylum and was granted refugee status under a fast-track procedure.

Serious Legal Action

He now faces charges including attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in public, and threats against an NHS radiographer. Bail was refused amid concerns over potential risks to public safety and order.

Police Concern Over Border Security

The case highlights ongoing police concerns about vulnerabilities in the Irish border system and the potential exploitation by individuals entering the UK irregularly.