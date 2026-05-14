Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

Megan Dixon, 21, from Cambridgeshire, is set to have both legs amputated in August 2026 after suffering from a rare medical condition that caused her legs to lock straight and bend backwards at a 45-degree angle. Megan has been unable to walk since age 14 and has endured severe pain and disability over the past eight years. Doctors have struggled to explain her condition, which began following bouts of whooping cough and glandular fever at age 13.

Locked Legs Mystery

Megan’s legs locked in a rigid, backwards-bent position despite extensive medical intervention. Initially diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), her symptoms worsened dramatically. By 16, she lost multiple functions including speaking and swallowing, entering a coma-like paralysed state before partially recovering upper body control through intensive physiotherapy between 17 and 20 years old.

Diagnosis Challenges

She has since been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), where the brain struggles to send and receive signals properly, yet doctors remain puzzled by the physical deformation of her legs. The cause of the bone bending remains unclear, compounding her complex medical picture.

Preparing For Amputation

Megan is preparing for double leg amputation this summer, hoping the procedure will relieve her pain and improve her quality of life. She is currently fundraising for a £10,000 electric wheelchair that will allow her to be independently mobile after surgery, with her campaign nearing its target.

Restoring Independence

On her fundraising page, Megan said: “If we are fortunate enough, an electric wheelchair would give me something I haven’t had since I was 13 — independence. The ability to move freely without always relying on someone to push me would truly change my life.” She described her dream of regaining freedom and a normal life, emphasising how significant the wheelchair would be to her independence. Supporters can donate to Megan’s fundraiser here.