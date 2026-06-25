Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

West Midlands Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Mackadown Lane near St Giles Road, Tile Cross, Birmingham at 5:55am on Monday 22 June. Motorcyclist Stephen Peek suffered severe injuries and later died in the hospital. The incident has prompted tributes from family and appeals for witnesses.

Beloved Grandfather Remembered

Stephen Peek’s family described him as a “kind” and “caring” man, remembering him as a loving dad, husband, grandad, and best friend. They highlighted his 47 years of motorcycling passion and the deep impact he had on those around him.

Passion For Riding

The family said Mr Peek loved his bike and often expressed that if he ever had to go, it would be doing what he loved most — riding. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife, son, daughter, and grandchildren.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can contact police via email, call 101, or use Live Chat quoting log 576 of 22 June.

Community Support

West Midlands Police extended their thoughts to Stephen’s family and thanked the public for their support during this difficult time.