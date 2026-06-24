Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

POLICE TRIAL Special Constable William Towner Charged with Rape and Controlling Behaviour in Surrey

Special Constable William Towner Charged with Rape and Controlling Behaviour in Surrey

William Towner, a 26-year-old Special Constable with Surrey Police, is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 25 June. He faces charges of rape and coercive and controlling behaviour (CCB) against two female victims over incidents spanning from 2016 to 2022. Towner was arrested in September 2022.

Allegations Cover Multiple Years

Towner is charged with one count of rape and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour involving a female victim between 2016 and 2017. Additionally, he faces one charge of CCB and two counts of rape concerning a different victim between 2020 and 2022.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The accused will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, facing serious allegations that have drawn attention due to his role within Surrey Police as a Special Constable.

Police Role Under Scrutiny

As a Special Constable, Towner held a position of public trust, heightening the significance of the charges. Surrey Police have confirmed his arrest and the pending court proceedings.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

PUB ATTACK Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

COURT VERDICT Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

UK News
Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

ANIMAL WARNING Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

UK News
Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

CARE FAILINGS Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

MURDER ARREST Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

UK News
Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

TERROR SENTANCE Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

DRUG CHARGES Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TECH BOOST Met Police to Expand Drone Fleet and AI for Faster Crime Response in London

UK News

Met Police to Expand Drone Fleet and AI for Faster Crime Response in London

UK News
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

HEAT ALERT UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Motorcycle Collision Closes A27 Both Ways in West Sussex

UK News

Serious Motorcycle Collision Closes A27 Both Ways in West Sussex

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

HELICOPTER EMERGENCY Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

UK News
Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

UK News
Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

FIRE RESCUE Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

UK News
Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

UK News
How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

UK News
How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

MURDER HUNT Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

UK News
Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

UK News
Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Breaking News, UK News
Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Breaking News, UK News
Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

DRUGS BUST Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

UK News
Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

UK News
Watch Live