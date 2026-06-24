Special Constable William Towner Charged with Rape and Controlling Behaviour in Surrey

William Towner, a 26-year-old Special Constable with Surrey Police, is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 25 June. He faces charges of rape and coercive and controlling behaviour (CCB) against two female victims over incidents spanning from 2016 to 2022. Towner was arrested in September 2022.

Allegations Cover Multiple Years

Towner is charged with one count of rape and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour involving a female victim between 2016 and 2017. Additionally, he faces one charge of CCB and two counts of rape concerning a different victim between 2020 and 2022.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The accused will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, facing serious allegations that have drawn attention due to his role within Surrey Police as a Special Constable.

Police Role Under Scrutiny

As a Special Constable, Towner held a position of public trust, heightening the significance of the charges. Surrey Police have confirmed his arrest and the pending court proceedings.