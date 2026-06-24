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TEEN GIRLS Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

A 35-year-old man from Weston-super-Mare has been sentenced to 10 years and six months imprisonment for sexually abusing teenage girls after isolating them with alcohol and drugs. Pascal Bitton was convicted in March of multiple offences at North Somerset Court and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to protect the community.

Predatory Abuse Exposed

Bitton targeted girls by approaching them when they were alone, acquiring their contact details, and offering lifts. He then supplied alcohol and drugs to the victims before attacking them. His crimes emerged from a lengthy child sexual exploitation investigation led by Avon and Somerset Police.

Long-term Police Operation

Law enforcement officers maintained close contact with the victims, ensuring access to vital support services during the investigation. The coordinated efforts led to Bitton’s conviction for rape, sexual assault, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, drug offences, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Victims Praise Police Support

One victim commended the police in a letter, saying she felt “heard throughout the whole process” and assured that she “never has to worry about him again,” highlighting the impact of the victim-focused investigation.

Police Hail Sentence As Protection

Detective Sgt Olly Stokes from the Child Sexual Exploitation Team described the sentence as crucial in removing a dangerous predator from the streets and safeguarding other children from harm. He paid tribute to the courage shown by the victims in bringing Bitton to justice.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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