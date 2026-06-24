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VIOLENT ATTACK Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

Police are appealing for information following a violent assault at Truro Bus Station on the evening of 20 March. The victim, a local man, suffered a broken ankle requiring multiple surgeries. Cornwall Police continue their investigation and urge witnesses to come forward to help identify the suspect.

Violent Attack At Bus Station

The victim was brutally assaulted at Truro Bus Station, sustaining a fractured ankle. Emergency services treated him on-site before he underwent several operations for his injuries.

Police Hunt Suspect

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the assault. The police rely on public help to bring the offender to justice.

Investigation Underway

Detectives are pursuing multiple leads in the case and encourage anyone with information to contact Cornwall Police promptly.

Safety Concerns Raised

The assault has heightened fears about safety in and around Truro Bus Station, especially during the evening hours.

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