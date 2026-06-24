Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

Surrey Police have launched an urgent witness appeal following a serious collision on the M25 clockwise carriageway near Bletchingley between Junctions 6 and 7 on the morning of Wednesday 24 June. The incident involved a white Mercedes Vito van and a white lorry. The van driver, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries, was treated at the scene, and airlifted to the hospital. Emergency services, including Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service, responded promptly. National Highways remain on site to manage road repairs and traffic.

Road Closure Latest

The M25 clockwise between Junctions 6 and 7 remains fully closed while one vehicle is recovered and significant repairs are underway due to an oil spillage damaging the carriageway surface. Traffic is diverted via the M26 and local roads. Meanwhile, both lanes of the Junction 6 exit slip road have reopened to ease congestion.

Ongoing Emergency Response

Multiple agencies collaborated at the scene, including Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, Surrey Fire and Rescue, and National Highways engineers. Their combined efforts focus on casualty care, safe vehicle recovery, and restoring the motorway as quickly as possible.

Witness Appeal Issued

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or helmet camera recordings that captured the event. Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45260075072 to assist the ongoing investigation.

Travel Advice For Motorists

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and follow local travel updates. Motorists are thanked for their patience during this disruption while emergency and repair works continue.