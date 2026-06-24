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CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

Lily Phillips has spoken out about a tense incident involving Phil Foden’s girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke, at the Fury vs Hall boxing event held recently at Manchester’s AO Arena. Phillips claims Cooke publicly degraded her after she approached Foden for a photo, sparking a viral moment that drew media attention.

Confrontation at the AO Arena

The drama unfolded when Lily Phillips tried to approach footballer Phil Foden during the high-profile boxing match. According to Phillips, before she could even finish her request for a photo, Rebecca Cooke reacted aggressively, waving her finger and telling her off in front of the crowd.

Lily’s Side Of The Story

Speaking exclusively to Ladbible and on TikTok, Phillips explained she was unaware Foden was in a relationship and intended only to ask for a fan photo. She described Cooke’s response as “extremely judgmental” and “a little degrading,” highlighting the dismissive attitude linked to her being in the adult entertainment industry.

Rebecca’s Defensive Reaction

Cooke’s firm response was seen by many as a protective move amid a public setting filled with spectators and media. The quick intervention from Foden’s girlfriend appears born from the pressure of maintaining personal boundaries in a crowded, high-profile environment.

Phil Foden’s Role

The footage suggests Foden appeared attentive during the exchange between the two women, though it remains unclear how he reacted afterwards. The incident has sparked discussions on social media about respect, privacy, and fan interactions with celebrities in public events.

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