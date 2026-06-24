Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

Devon & Cornwall Police carried out a drugs seizure operation in Chudleigh on Friday 19 June, targeting illegal substances in local pubs. The Ashburton & Chudleigh Neighbourhood Policing Team led the Pubs Against Drugs (PAD) operation as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, working alongside Passive Drugs Dog Skye, specialist handler PC Steve Waters, the Special Constabulary, Neighbourhood Support Team, licensing officers, and Teignbridge District Council’s Antisocial Behaviour Officer.

Targeted Drug Checks

During the operation, officers conducted stop searches in Chudleigh that resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected illegal drugs. Several licensed premises were inspected and police engaged with bar staff and customers to stress the importance of keeping venues free from drugs.

Community Safety Focus

Neighbourhood Beat Manager PC Jo Gilbrook said, “Pubs Against Drugs operations help disrupt drug use and dealing, keeping our licensed venues and communities safer. Drug misuse can contribute to anti-social behaviour and violence, so proactive operations like these play an important role in protecting our local communities.”

National Policing Week

The week-long Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action ran from 15 to 19 June, celebrating the work of community police officers and PCSOs across the country.

Reporting And Updates

Residents with information on drug dealing are urged to report it via the Devon & Cornwall Police website. For ongoing updates, follow the Ashburton and Chudleigh Policing Area – Teignbridge on Facebook or sign up for Devon & Cornwall Community Messaging to receive local crime alerts and prevention advice.