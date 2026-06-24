Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

Kent Police handed out almost 50 fines after nuisance car racing disturbed residents in Medway on the night of Saturday 20 June 2026. Officers responded to reports of noisy, speeding vehicles on Ratcliffe Highway, Hoo, and later Hoath Way, Rainham. The drivers broke Medway’s Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), prompting immediate and follow-up action by police and council enforcement teams.

Massive Late-night Car Meet

Police were called just after midnight to Ratcliffe Highway following reports of about 30 to 40 cars revving engines and racing on public roads. Officers attended and used the patrol car’s presence to disperse the crowd while recording licence plates for enforcement.

Second Group Dispersed At Rainham

Within 20 minutes, a similar meet was reported on Hoath Way in Rainham. Police arrived quickly and dispersed the group, continuing their zero-tolerance approach toward antisocial driving in Medway.

Public Space Protection Order Enforced

Both incidents involved breaches of the PSPO, which enables officers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for antisocial behaviour and nuisance driving. Two FPNs were handed out on the night, with 47 additional fines issued retroactively to vehicle owners based on registered licence plates.

Police And Council Collaboration

This enforcement was part of ongoing collaboration between Kent Police’s Special Constabulary and Medway Council’s Public Protection Community Safety Team targeting nuisance vehicle hotspots across the district.

Community Calls And Impact

Inspector Allen Searle said: “We sympathise with the public and don’t underestimate the impact antisocial and nuisance behaviour can have on a community. We’re glad that we managed to secure so many fines on this occasion, which will hopefully discourage those in attendance from congregating in the future.”

Medway Council’s Cllr Alex Paterson echoed calls for residents to report disturbances, praising the successful partnership effort to curb dangerous and disruptive behaviour in the area.