Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CHAV CRACKDOWN Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

  Kent Police handed out almost 50 fines after nuisance car racing disturbed residents in Medway on the night of Saturday 20 June 2026. Officers responded to reports of noisy, speeding vehicles on Ratcliffe Highway, Hoo, and later Hoath Way, Rainham. The drivers broke Medway’s Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), prompting immediate and follow-up action by police and council enforcement teams.

Massive Late-night Car Meet

Police were called just after midnight to Ratcliffe Highway following reports of about 30 to 40 cars revving engines and racing on public roads. Officers attended and used the patrol car’s presence to disperse the crowd while recording licence plates for enforcement.

Second Group Dispersed At Rainham

Within 20 minutes, a similar meet was reported on Hoath Way in Rainham. Police arrived quickly and dispersed the group, continuing their zero-tolerance approach toward antisocial driving in Medway.

Public Space Protection Order Enforced

Both incidents involved breaches of the PSPO, which enables officers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for antisocial behaviour and nuisance driving. Two FPNs were handed out on the night, with 47 additional fines issued retroactively to vehicle owners based on registered licence plates.

Police And Council Collaboration

This enforcement was part of ongoing collaboration between Kent Police’s Special Constabulary and Medway Council’s Public Protection Community Safety Team targeting nuisance vehicle hotspots across the district.

Community Calls And Impact

Inspector Allen Searle said: “We sympathise with the public and don’t underestimate the impact antisocial and nuisance behaviour can have on a community. We’re glad that we managed to secure so many fines on this occasion, which will hopefully discourage those in attendance from congregating in the future.”

Medway Council’s Cllr Alex Paterson echoed calls for residents to report disturbances, praising the successful partnership effort to curb dangerous and disruptive behaviour in the area.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

COURT VERDICT Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

UK News
Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

ANIMAL WARNING Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

UK News
Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

CARE FAILINGS Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

MURDER ARREST Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

UK News
Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

TERROR SENTANCE Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

DRUG CHARGES Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

BUS CRASH PROBE Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

UK News
Dover £40m EU Passport Check Site Delayed by French Police

BORDER DELAYS Dover £40m EU Passport Check Site Delayed by French Police

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

SEA RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

UK News
Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

PUB BRAWL Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

UK News
Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

UK News
Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

LEADERSHIP SHIFT Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

UK News
Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

KNIFE ATTACK SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

UK News
SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

UK News
Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

UK News
Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

UK News
Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

INNOCENT VICTIM Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

UK News
Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

DRUGS BUST Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

UK News
Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

UK News
Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

MURDER PROBE Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

UK News
Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

UK News

M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

UK News
Watch Live