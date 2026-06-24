Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

On June 24, 2026, two young children, believed to be around four years old, were swept into the sea at Ramsgate Harbour. Before multi-agency emergency teams arrived, including Margate and Deal Coastguard crews, Kent Police, the Ramsgate RNLI lifeboat, and a search and rescue helicopter, a group of courageous teenagers dived in and pulled the children to safety. HM Coastguard received the alert at approximately 3.27pm, prompting the urgent response.

Heroic Bystanders Act Fast

Members of the public reacted swiftly, rescuing the children from the water before emergency services could reach them. Their quick actions were praised for preventing a potential tragedy at Ramsgate.

Swift Multi-agency Deployment

Following the Coastguard alert, a coordinated response was launched involving the Ramsgate lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Margate and Deal, Kent Police, and the search and rescue helicopter, ensuring professional assistance arrived quickly.

Official Coast Guard Update