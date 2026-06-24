Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEA RESCUE Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

On June 24, 2026, two young children, believed to be around four years old, were swept into the sea at Ramsgate Harbour. Before multi-agency emergency teams arrived, including Margate and Deal Coastguard crews, Kent Police, the Ramsgate RNLI lifeboat, and a search and rescue helicopter, a group of courageous teenagers dived in and pulled the children to safety. HM Coastguard received the alert at approximately 3.27pm, prompting the urgent response.

Heroic Bystanders Act Fast

Members of the public reacted swiftly, rescuing the children from the water before emergency services could reach them. Their quick actions were praised for preventing a potential tragedy at Ramsgate.

Swift Multi-agency Deployment

Following the Coastguard alert, a coordinated response was launched involving the Ramsgate lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Margate and Deal, Kent Police, and the search and rescue helicopter, ensuring professional assistance arrived quickly.

Official Coast Guard Update

“At around 3.27pm today, HM Coastguard was made aware of two children in difficulties in waters off Ramsgate Harbour. An HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter was sent along with Ramsgate lifeboat, Kent Police, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Margate and Deal. The youngsters were rescued to safety by members of the public before emergency services arrived on scene.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

TRAIN TRAGEDY Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

Breaking News, UK News
Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

CHAV CRACKDOWN Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

UK News
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

DRUGS RAID Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

SEXUAL MESSAGES Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

UK News
Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

RED ALERT Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

UK News
Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

MURDER HUNT Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

UK News
Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Breaking News, UK News
Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

DRUGS BUST Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

UK News
Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

POLICE STAND OFF Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

UK News
Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

ROAD RAGE Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

UK News
Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

UK News
Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

EMERGENCY EFFORTS Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

UK News
Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

HONEYPOT TRAP Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

UK News
Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

BRUTAL HAMMER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

UK News
Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

HOSPITAL HEATWAVE Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

UK News
Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

DRUGS BUST Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

UK News
Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

UK News
Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

POLICE DELAYS Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

UK News
Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

UK News
Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

VIOLENT ATTACK Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

UK News
Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

UK News
Watch Live